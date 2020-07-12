/
/
/
garden city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
141 Apartments for rent in Garden City, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
14 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1200 sqft
While it's only moments from downtown Indianapolis, residents of this community can stay home to enjoy the swimming pool, fully-equipped gym and take the little ones to the playground. Washer and dryer hookups in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1023 South Worth Avenue
1023 South Worth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1032 sqft
This Wayne Township home is within minutes to I74/I465 on the West side off Washington Street, just minutes to Speedway, Downtown and more. Home features hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5227 Wayne Ave
5227 West Henry Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1266 sqft
This beautifully renovated home will delight you. Nestled in a quiet street on the west side of Indianapolis this home hosts 3 bedrooms, family room, living room, eat in kitchen, with detached garage. A definite must see!
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
90 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$686
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
422 North Alton Avenue
422 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
912 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6715 West 16th Street
6715 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Lindley Avenue
1411 Lindley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 Gerrard Ave
2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Ingomar Street
1412 Ingmar Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$745
1076 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located on Indys West side. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 12/31/18.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Crawfordsville Road
5000 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway, IN
Studio
$950
Office Space in the Heart Of Speedway***950 Square feet Consist of 2 Private Offices, Reception Area, 4 Cubicles & Private Bathroom*** This is a Basement Office w/Private Entrance Located on High Traffic 4 Lanes of Crawfordsville Road.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
146 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
103 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INWhitestown, IN