All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3531 Black Locust Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3531 Black Locust Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:05 PM

3531 Black Locust Drive

3531 Black Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3531 Black Locust Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is simply beautiful!!! It has an open floor concept, new flooring, new fixtures, a huge kitchen perfect for the cook of the home who needs plenty of cabinet and countertop space, has a 2 car attached garage, a fenced in backyard with a large deck, and more! DON'T DELAY!! This home won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Black Locust Drive have any available units?
3531 Black Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3531 Black Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Black Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Black Locust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Black Locust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Black Locust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Black Locust Drive offers parking.
Does 3531 Black Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Black Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Black Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 3531 Black Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Black Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 3531 Black Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Black Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3531 Black Locust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3531 Black Locust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3531 Black Locust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College