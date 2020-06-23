Rent Calculator
35 S Sherman Dr
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
35 S Sherman Dr
35 South Sherman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
35 South Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very efficient unit available! Very near everything downtown has to offer. Detached garage. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5070038)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 S Sherman Dr have any available units?
35 S Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 35 S Sherman Dr have?
Some of 35 S Sherman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 35 S Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
35 S Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 S Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 S Sherman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 35 S Sherman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 35 S Sherman Dr offers parking.
Does 35 S Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 S Sherman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 S Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 35 S Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 35 S Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 35 S Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 35 S Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 S Sherman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
