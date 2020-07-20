All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3446 Maura Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3446 Maura Court
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:53 AM

3446 Maura Court

3446 Maura Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3446 Maura Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,596 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Maura Court have any available units?
3446 Maura Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3446 Maura Court currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Maura Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Maura Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3446 Maura Court is pet friendly.
Does 3446 Maura Court offer parking?
No, 3446 Maura Court does not offer parking.
Does 3446 Maura Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Maura Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Maura Court have a pool?
No, 3446 Maura Court does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Maura Court have accessible units?
No, 3446 Maura Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Maura Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Maura Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Maura Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Maura Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College