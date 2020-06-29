Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3439 Bay Point Way Available 06/20/20 Outstanding West Side Condo with Water Views - Updated condo has a wonderful layout! Downstairs has beautiful wood flooring and features a living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and half bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a bonus loft space and full bathroom. Relax outside on the deck overlooking the peaceful water or inside next to the fireplace. This quiet neighborhood offers convenient access to several restaurants, shopping and the interstate. Washer/Dryer included. No pets. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until June 1st. Please contact us if you have further questions.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3962716)