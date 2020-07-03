333 East Ohio Street

Amenities

parking conference room internet access range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities conference room parking internet access

This office building is located in the heart of downtown and is a great place for a one or two room office location. The lease includes a common receptionist, a common conference room, a common kitchen, utilities, telephone, internet, a common printer and shredder, janitorial 2 days per week, etc. Suite sizes range from small to extra large with pricing ranging from $350 per month up to $1,250 per month (the largest office also offers one parking space). Surface parking is nearby from for $85-$100 per month. This building allows you to have a downtown presence for a very reasonable price. ***Additional 1,200 square foot RETAIL space available for $2,400 per month plus phone and internet. Space includes 2 parking spaces in adjacent lot.***