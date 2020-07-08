All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

3279 Macarthur Court

3279 Mac Arthur Court · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Mac Arthur Court, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Occupied until end of April. No Showings till after May 1st.
Clean and quaint 3 bedroom home for rent in Eagledale stove and refrigerator included..
Close to shopping and I 465
Will be Move in Ready, wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Macarthur Court have any available units?
3279 Macarthur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3279 Macarthur Court currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Macarthur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Macarthur Court pet-friendly?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3279 Macarthur Court offer parking?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court does not offer parking.
Does 3279 Macarthur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Macarthur Court have a pool?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Macarthur Court have accessible units?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Macarthur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3279 Macarthur Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3279 Macarthur Court does not have units with air conditioning.

