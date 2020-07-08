3279 Macarthur Court

3279 Mac Arthur Court, Indianapolis, IN 46224 North High School
Property Amenities
Occupied until end of April. No Showings till after May 1st. Clean and quaint 3 bedroom home for rent in Eagledale stove and refrigerator included.. Close to shopping and I 465 Will be Move in Ready, wont last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
