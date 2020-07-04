3159 Boulevard Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

* Will post completed pictures soon *

Very Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Two- Story Home!



This home features a large covered front porch along with many new items and updates throughout! Read on to find out more information on this lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath, two story home!!



Updated fireplace ready for a fireplace insert in living room with new wood-like vinyl plank flooring. Three very large bedrooms with newer carpet. Upstairs bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Large eat-in kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, new countertops, and new wood-like vinyl plank flooring. Separate mudroom with washer and dryer hookups and new tile flooring. Bathroom has all new fixtures, new toilet, and new sink with new tile flooring. Full unfinished dry basement. This home also has a two car detached garage with new entry door and new overhead door. Off-street parking in the alley.



Close to Downtown Indy and IUPUI!!



For More Information or to View This Home, Please Contact:



Kim's Property Management Services

Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM

Lindsey Harness

317-965-0263 (Direct Dial/Text)