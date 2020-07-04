All apartments in Indianapolis
3159 Boulevard Place
Last updated August 6 2019 at 1:20 PM

3159 Boulevard Place

3159 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

3159 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
* Will post completed pictures soon *
Very Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Two- Story Home!

This home features a large covered front porch along with many new items and updates throughout! Read on to find out more information on this lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath, two story home!!

Updated fireplace ready for a fireplace insert in living room with new wood-like vinyl plank flooring. Three very large bedrooms with newer carpet. Upstairs bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Large eat-in kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, new countertops, and new wood-like vinyl plank flooring. Separate mudroom with washer and dryer hookups and new tile flooring. Bathroom has all new fixtures, new toilet, and new sink with new tile flooring. Full unfinished dry basement. This home also has a two car detached garage with new entry door and new overhead door. Off-street parking in the alley.

Close to Downtown Indy and IUPUI!!

For More Information or to View This Home, Please Contact:

Kim's Property Management Services
Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM
Lindsey Harness
317-965-0263 (Direct Dial/Text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 Boulevard Place have any available units?
3159 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3159 Boulevard Place have?
Some of 3159 Boulevard Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3159 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
3159 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
No, 3159 Boulevard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3159 Boulevard Place offer parking?
Yes, 3159 Boulevard Place offers parking.
Does 3159 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3159 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 3159 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 3159 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 3159 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3159 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.

