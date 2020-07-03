Rent Calculator
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM
1 of 18
3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive
3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive
Location
3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful turn of the century home with hardwood floors, 3 car garage, deck, gazebo, and brand new furnaces and AC!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have any available units?
3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have?
Some of 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive offers parking.
Does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have a pool?
No, 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have accessible units?
No, 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3158 East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
