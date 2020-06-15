All apartments in Indianapolis
3151 North New Jersey Street

3151 North New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3151 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice, large and newly remodeled duplex. Can use as a 3 or 4 BR. Includes appliances, central A/C, washer/dryer hook up and paid. water and lawn care. Has front porch for out door sitting and off street parking area. Must see to appreciate
Up stairs unit that has multiple levels and can be used as 3 or 4 bedrooms. The first floor has entry and foyer, 2nd floor has kitchen, bath, living rm & 1 bedroom 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4457507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 North New Jersey Street have any available units?
3151 North New Jersey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3151 North New Jersey Street have?
Some of 3151 North New Jersey Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 North New Jersey Street currently offering any rent specials?
3151 North New Jersey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 North New Jersey Street pet-friendly?
No, 3151 North New Jersey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3151 North New Jersey Street offer parking?
Yes, 3151 North New Jersey Street does offer parking.
Does 3151 North New Jersey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 North New Jersey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 North New Jersey Street have a pool?
No, 3151 North New Jersey Street does not have a pool.
Does 3151 North New Jersey Street have accessible units?
No, 3151 North New Jersey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 North New Jersey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 North New Jersey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
