Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58cc162026 ----

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a large living room that leads to the open kitchen that comes equipped with fridge and stove.The bedrooms are all large and have lots of closet space. Great fenced back yard to enjoy the outdoors. Nice sized one car garage. This house checks all the boxes. Schedule a showing today!



Disposal

Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection