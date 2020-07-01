All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3113 Hodson Court
Last updated October 3 2019 at 6:14 PM

3113 Hodson Court

3113 Hodson Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Mars Hill
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3113 Hodson Court, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW TOTAL RENOVATION!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor plan Ranch Style Home has been Completely Renovated with Updates and Upgrades Galore including Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tone throughout the Home, Brand New Plush Carpet in All Bedrooms, the Hallway and Living Room, as well as Stunning Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms! Both Bathrooms boast New Vanities, Tops and Faucets, All Interior Lightening is New and Updated. Great Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Ceiling Fan featuring a Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. Eat-in Kitchen facing the front of the Home has Pantry and Great Natural Light from the Large Windows, and All Stainless Appliances Included! Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom and Walk in Closet on one side of the Living Room and Two Additional Bedrooms on the other side, each on either side of the Hallway providing some nice Privacy. A Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Laundry Closet in the Hallway as well. Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends in the Fully Fenced Back Yard with Patio. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote.
Easy Access to Interstates, Just 11 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 25 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Decatur Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Hodson Court have any available units?
3113 Hodson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Hodson Court have?
Some of 3113 Hodson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Hodson Court currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Hodson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Hodson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Hodson Court is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Hodson Court offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Hodson Court offers parking.
Does 3113 Hodson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Hodson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Hodson Court have a pool?
No, 3113 Hodson Court does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Hodson Court have accessible units?
No, 3113 Hodson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Hodson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Hodson Court does not have units with dishwashers.

