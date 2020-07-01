3113 Hodson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW TOTAL RENOVATION!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor plan Ranch Style Home has been Completely Renovated with Updates and Upgrades Galore including Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tone throughout the Home, Brand New Plush Carpet in All Bedrooms, the Hallway and Living Room, as well as Stunning Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms! Both Bathrooms boast New Vanities, Tops and Faucets, All Interior Lightening is New and Updated. Great Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Ceiling Fan featuring a Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. Eat-in Kitchen facing the front of the Home has Pantry and Great Natural Light from the Large Windows, and All Stainless Appliances Included! Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom and Walk in Closet on one side of the Living Room and Two Additional Bedrooms on the other side, each on either side of the Hallway providing some nice Privacy. A Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Laundry Closet in the Hallway as well. Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends in the Fully Fenced Back Yard with Patio. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote.

Easy Access to Interstates, Just 11 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 25 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Decatur Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.