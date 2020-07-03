310 S. Hamilton Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Brand new renovation! Just five minutes to Irvington, Fountain Square, and Monument Circle, this stunning duplex features all the modern updates you need to move right on in! Perfect for those wanting to be close to all the action, but far enough for the peace and quiet when needed.



Featuring an open concept, half bath on the main level for entertaining and guests, a modern kitchen, fenced yard, and off-street parking, this one ticks the boxes!



Pets: no restrictions; $125 refundable deposit, cats $25/mo, dogs $50/ mo.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.