3091 Armory Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This is a beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse with finished basement and two car garage located in Center Township, 5 minutes from Marian and 10 minutes from Butler, IU School of Medicine, and IUPUI. The home is right next to several trails, parks, and golf courses - you can take the Central Canal Trail to Newfields and Broad Ripple and take the White River Trail to downtown. Comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, and central air. Renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an extra large sink. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Pets are welcome.



This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months.



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.