Indianapolis, IN
3091 Armory Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:54 PM

3091 Armory Drive

3091 Armory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3091 Armory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse with finished basement and two car garage located in Center Township, 5 minutes from Marian and 10 minutes from Butler, IU School of Medicine, and IUPUI. The home is right next to several trails, parks, and golf courses - you can take the Central Canal Trail to Newfields and Broad Ripple and take the White River Trail to downtown. Comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, and central air. Renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an extra large sink. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Pets are welcome.

This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3091 Armory Drive have any available units?
3091 Armory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3091 Armory Drive have?
Some of 3091 Armory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3091 Armory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3091 Armory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3091 Armory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3091 Armory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3091 Armory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3091 Armory Drive offers parking.
Does 3091 Armory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3091 Armory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3091 Armory Drive have a pool?
No, 3091 Armory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3091 Armory Drive have accessible units?
No, 3091 Armory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3091 Armory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3091 Armory Drive has units with dishwashers.

