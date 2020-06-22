3035 South Hartman Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Franklin Township! This home features very spacious rooms. Large back yard and front porch. Central air conditioning. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Refrigerator and stove are included too! Carport and driveway parking. We are pet friendly. Minutes from 465 and close to the all the Wanamaker shops, you can also walk to the Marion County fairgrounds! Ready for move in! Don't miss this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.