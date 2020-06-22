All apartments in Indianapolis
3035 South Hartman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3035 South Hartman Drive

3035 South Hartman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3035 South Hartman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Franklin Township! This home features very spacious rooms. Large back yard and front porch. Central air conditioning. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Refrigerator and stove are included too! Carport and driveway parking. We are pet friendly. Minutes from 465 and close to the all the Wanamaker shops, you can also walk to the Marion County fairgrounds! Ready for move in! Don't miss this one!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 South Hartman Drive have any available units?
3035 South Hartman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 South Hartman Drive have?
Some of 3035 South Hartman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 South Hartman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3035 South Hartman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 South Hartman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 South Hartman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3035 South Hartman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3035 South Hartman Drive does offer parking.
Does 3035 South Hartman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 South Hartman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 South Hartman Drive have a pool?
No, 3035 South Hartman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3035 South Hartman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3035 South Hartman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 South Hartman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 South Hartman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
