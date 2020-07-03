All apartments in Indianapolis
3034 Danube Way
3034 Danube Way

3034 Danube Way · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3034 Danube Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH EAST/FRANKLIN TWP
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage
Newer all electric home in Franklin Twp! Home is in Hanover subdivision in Franklin Township school district. Spacious closets and master bathroom! 2 Story Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Danube Way have any available units?
3034 Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3034 Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Danube Way pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Danube Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3034 Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Danube Way offers parking.
Does 3034 Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Danube Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Danube Way have a pool?
No, 3034 Danube Way does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 3034 Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Danube Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Danube Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034 Danube Way does not have units with air conditioning.

