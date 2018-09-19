All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3030 Auburn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3030 Auburn Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3030 Auburn Rd

3030 Auburn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3030 Auburn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccd080801e ----
This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located on the west side is move in ready. The home offers lots of living space with a large living room and separate bonus room. The kitchen is amazing and offers a huge eat in area and tons of cabinet space.
Perk of blinds provided throughout the home. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a nice rear patio, storage shed and 2 car detached garage with manual door that opens on 1 side). Central Air.

Stove and Fridge (no ice maker) provided!

Security deposit = $875

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Detached Garage
Blinds Provided
Bonus Room
Pets Allowed
Storage Shed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Auburn Rd have any available units?
3030 Auburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Auburn Rd have?
Some of 3030 Auburn Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Auburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Auburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Auburn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Auburn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Auburn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Auburn Rd offers parking.
Does 3030 Auburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Auburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Auburn Rd have a pool?
No, 3030 Auburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Auburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 3030 Auburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Auburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Auburn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College