3030 Auburn Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located on the west side is move in ready. The home offers lots of living space with a large living room and separate bonus room. The kitchen is amazing and offers a huge eat in area and tons of cabinet space.

Perk of blinds provided throughout the home. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a nice rear patio, storage shed and 2 car detached garage with manual door that opens on 1 side). Central Air.



Stove and Fridge (no ice maker) provided!



Security deposit = $875



Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



