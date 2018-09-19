3030 Auburn Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccd080801e ----
This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located on the west side is move in ready. The home offers lots of living space with a large living room and separate bonus room. The kitchen is amazing and offers a huge eat in area and tons of cabinet space.
Perk of blinds provided throughout the home. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a nice rear patio, storage shed and 2 car detached garage with manual door that opens on 1 side). Central Air.
Stove and Fridge (no ice maker) provided!
Security deposit = $875
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer
Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.
$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com
Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details
A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM
2 Car Detached Garage
Blinds Provided
Bonus Room
Pets Allowed
Storage Shed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups