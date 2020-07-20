Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 George Ct Available 04/19/19 4 Bedroom House in Speedway on a Cul-de-Sac with a Fenced Backyard & Garage - This is a cozy 4 bedroom house in Speedway on a cul-de-sac with attached garage and fenced in back yard.The kitchen has wood floors with fridge, dishwasher and stove with lots of cabinet space. The 4 bedrooms have carpeting with lots of closet space. This property has a huge backyard (resident responsible for lawn care) with car garage and a shed for extra storage.

Washer and dryer hookup.

The whole house has been freshly painted.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895

Security Deposit: $895 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



Residents are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water & sewage). Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



