Indianapolis, IN
3 George Ct
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

3 George Ct

3 George Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 George Court, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 George Ct Available 04/19/19 4 Bedroom House in Speedway on a Cul-de-Sac with a Fenced Backyard & Garage - This is a cozy 4 bedroom house in Speedway on a cul-de-sac with attached garage and fenced in back yard.The kitchen has wood floors with fridge, dishwasher and stove with lots of cabinet space. The 4 bedrooms have carpeting with lots of closet space. This property has a huge backyard (resident responsible for lawn care) with car garage and a shed for extra storage.
Washer and dryer hookup.
The whole house has been freshly painted.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895
Security Deposit: $895 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

Residents are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water & sewage). Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4828507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 George Ct have any available units?
3 George Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 George Ct have?
Some of 3 George Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 George Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 George Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 George Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 George Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3 George Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3 George Ct offers parking.
Does 3 George Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 George Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 George Ct have a pool?
No, 3 George Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 George Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 George Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 George Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 George Ct has units with dishwashers.
