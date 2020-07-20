Amenities
3 George Ct Available 04/19/19 4 Bedroom House in Speedway on a Cul-de-Sac with a Fenced Backyard & Garage - This is a cozy 4 bedroom house in Speedway on a cul-de-sac with attached garage and fenced in back yard.The kitchen has wood floors with fridge, dishwasher and stove with lots of cabinet space. The 4 bedrooms have carpeting with lots of closet space. This property has a huge backyard (resident responsible for lawn care) with car garage and a shed for extra storage.
Washer and dryer hookup.
The whole house has been freshly painted.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.
Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.
Rental Terms: Rent: $895
Security Deposit: $895 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions
Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds
Residents are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water & sewage). Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS
(RLNE4828507)