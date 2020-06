Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Your new rental has plenty of room for you and your family. It is Cozy and Spacious and you will love everything about this home. There are 3 bedrooms 1 bath and over 1000 square feet. There is a large living room an eat-in kitchen, New carpet, New paint, upgraded fixtures, kitchen, and bathroom to ensure you will love the modern feel of this home. If you want lots of space outside then the Large Backyard will be an added Bonus. The range and fridge will be added at the time of rental.