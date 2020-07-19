All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2714 W. 18th St.

2714 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2714 West 18th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 12:30PM!!!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for you to move-in right away. The interior is warm and cozy with neutral colors painted throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space, please we include the refrigerator and stove for you as well. This property also has a one-car detached garage which is perfect for keeping your car out of the elements or used for additional storage.

We are pet friendly and welcome all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy.

(RLNE4705034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 W. 18th St. have any available units?
2714 W. 18th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 W. 18th St. have?
Some of 2714 W. 18th St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 W. 18th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2714 W. 18th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 W. 18th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 W. 18th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2714 W. 18th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2714 W. 18th St. offers parking.
Does 2714 W. 18th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 W. 18th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 W. 18th St. have a pool?
No, 2714 W. 18th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2714 W. 18th St. have accessible units?
No, 2714 W. 18th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 W. 18th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 W. 18th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
