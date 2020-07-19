2714 W. 18th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 12:30PM!!!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!



This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for you to move-in right away. The interior is warm and cozy with neutral colors painted throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space, please we include the refrigerator and stove for you as well. This property also has a one-car detached garage which is perfect for keeping your car out of the elements or used for additional storage.



We are pet friendly and welcome all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy.



(RLNE4705034)