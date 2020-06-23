262 Fenster Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Home with Deck! Upgrades include Fresh Paint on the Exterior of the Home with New Garage Doors, New Windows, Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout the Home, as well as Brand New Carpeting in All 4 Bedrooms, Family and Living Room, Stairs and Hallway. Beautiful New Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Brand New Kitchen with All Appliances Included as well as in the Bathrooms with New Vanities, Faucets, Fixtures, and New Upgraded Lighting all throughout the Home.

Walk into Your Home from a Covered Front Porch. Upstairs is the Large Living Room which opens to the Dining Area with Sliding Glass Doors to Looks out onto the Great Back Yard and Freshly Painted Wooden Deck. Three Bedrooms, Two Larger and One Smaller are on this Floor and Share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The Large Master Bedroom is on the Lower Level of the Home and has its Bathroom with Shower as well as a Long Closet. Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up and Brand New HVAC and Water Heater on this Level as well. Long Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers and Keyless Entry. Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends in your Large Fully Fenced Back Yard!



Great Neighborhood with Easy Access to Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment and More! Just 15 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 30 minutes to Downtown Indy with All it Has to Offer.



Wayne Township



All Electric Home



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.