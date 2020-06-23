All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 262 Fenster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
262 Fenster Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

262 Fenster Drive

262 Fenster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

262 Fenster Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Home with Deck! Upgrades include Fresh Paint on the Exterior of the Home with New Garage Doors, New Windows, Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout the Home, as well as Brand New Carpeting in All 4 Bedrooms, Family and Living Room, Stairs and Hallway. Beautiful New Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Brand New Kitchen with All Appliances Included as well as in the Bathrooms with New Vanities, Faucets, Fixtures, and New Upgraded Lighting all throughout the Home.
Walk into Your Home from a Covered Front Porch. Upstairs is the Large Living Room which opens to the Dining Area with Sliding Glass Doors to Looks out onto the Great Back Yard and Freshly Painted Wooden Deck. Three Bedrooms, Two Larger and One Smaller are on this Floor and Share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The Large Master Bedroom is on the Lower Level of the Home and has its Bathroom with Shower as well as a Long Closet. Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up and Brand New HVAC and Water Heater on this Level as well. Long Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers and Keyless Entry. Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends in your Large Fully Fenced Back Yard!

Great Neighborhood with Easy Access to Interstates, Shopping, Entertainment and More! Just 15 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 30 minutes to Downtown Indy with All it Has to Offer.

Wayne Township

All Electric Home

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Fenster Drive have any available units?
262 Fenster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Fenster Drive have?
Some of 262 Fenster Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Fenster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
262 Fenster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Fenster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 Fenster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 262 Fenster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 262 Fenster Drive does offer parking.
Does 262 Fenster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Fenster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Fenster Drive have a pool?
No, 262 Fenster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 262 Fenster Drive have accessible units?
No, 262 Fenster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Fenster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Fenster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College