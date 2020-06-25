2616 N College Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

*PENDING NEW TENANTS*



Beautifully renovated Fall Creek Place townhome! Available in early June. Please avoid scams on Craig's List!



Stunning open concept that's perfect for relaxing and entertaining!



TWO Master Suite options, one on the second floor and one on the third floor both with stunning spa-like master baths (don't miss that soaking tub!), plus a third bedroom.



Tons of closet space including 2 walk-in closets! Deck for outdoor entertaining overlooks the fenced backyard with garage.



Minutes to Broad Ripple, Mass Ave, booming 16th Street (Festiva, Provider, Foundry Provisions), and the Monon!



Tenant pays all utilities. Security system included. Pets allowed for $250/ea deposit, then $25/mo.



Basic qualifications: no evictions, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com to schedule your showing!



