All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2616 N College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2616 N College Ave
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2616 N College Ave

2616 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2616 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*PENDING NEW TENANTS*

Beautifully renovated Fall Creek Place townhome! Available in early June. Please avoid scams on Craig's List!

Stunning open concept that's perfect for relaxing and entertaining!

TWO Master Suite options, one on the second floor and one on the third floor both with stunning spa-like master baths (don't miss that soaking tub!), plus a third bedroom.

Tons of closet space including 2 walk-in closets! Deck for outdoor entertaining overlooks the fenced backyard with garage.

Minutes to Broad Ripple, Mass Ave, booming 16th Street (Festiva, Provider, Foundry Provisions), and the Monon!

Tenant pays all utilities. Security system included. Pets allowed for $250/ea deposit, then $25/mo.

Basic qualifications: no evictions, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4870691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 N College Ave have any available units?
2616 N College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 N College Ave have?
Some of 2616 N College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 N College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2616 N College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 N College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 N College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2616 N College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2616 N College Ave offers parking.
Does 2616 N College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 N College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 N College Ave have a pool?
No, 2616 N College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2616 N College Ave have accessible units?
No, 2616 N College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 N College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 N College Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College