All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr

2609 Brookside Parkway South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2609 Brookside Parkway South Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
The new arts theater at Windsor Park quick 1 min away or a quick 2 min drive along the Parkway and you are at the Coca Cola Bottle Works on Mass Ave. New Electrical HVAC Plumbing Windows Roof Hardwoods Fence etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr have any available units?
2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr have?
Some of 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr offers parking.
Does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr have a pool?
No, 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr have accessible units?
No, 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Brookside Pkwy S Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College