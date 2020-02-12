All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2605 Central Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2605 Central Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

2605 Central Ave

2605 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2605 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2540160090 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom duplex available in beautiful Fall Creek Place! Enjoy a covered front porch perfect for relaxing during the warmer months, updated kitchen and bathrooms, a formal dining room, plenty of windows for natural sunlight, nearby parks and much more! Entertainment is just minutes away with a short commute to Downtown Indy, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple, museums, shopping and tons of restaurants! Close proximity to Ivy Tech and IUPUI. Check out what this home has to offer and schedule your showing today! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Carpet Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Central Ave have any available units?
2605 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Central Ave have?
Some of 2605 Central Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 2605 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 2605 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 2605 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College