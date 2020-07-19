All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2450 Constellation Dr

2450 Constellation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Constellation Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3285cc30ec ----
Come check out this amazing 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home in Parkwood Terrace. The home has been recently renovated and is move in ready. Fresh paint and gorgeous plank hardwood floors great you as you enter the home. The home offers tons of living space with a separate living room, family room and dining room. The kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel stove and fridge and opens up nicely into the dining room. Perk of ceiling fans installed in many of the rooms. Two car attached garage. Blinds provided throughout the home. Central Air. Additional perks included a fenced back yard with patio and separate screened in porch. Washer and dryer hook-ups.

Stove and Fridge included!

Security deposit = $1,050

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utility costs of gas, electricity, water and sewer.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
Blinds Provided
Fence
Living Room & Family Room
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Constellation Dr have any available units?
2450 Constellation Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Constellation Dr have?
Some of 2450 Constellation Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Constellation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Constellation Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Constellation Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Constellation Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Constellation Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Constellation Dr offers parking.
Does 2450 Constellation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Constellation Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Constellation Dr have a pool?
No, 2450 Constellation Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Constellation Dr have accessible units?
No, 2450 Constellation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Constellation Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Constellation Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
