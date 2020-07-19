2450 Constellation Dr

Amenities

Come check out this amazing 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home in Parkwood Terrace. The home has been recently renovated and is move in ready. Fresh paint and gorgeous plank hardwood floors great you as you enter the home. The home offers tons of living space with a separate living room, family room and dining room. The kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel stove and fridge and opens up nicely into the dining room. Perk of ceiling fans installed in many of the rooms. Two car attached garage. Blinds provided throughout the home. Central Air. Additional perks included a fenced back yard with patio and separate screened in porch. Washer and dryer hook-ups.



Stove and Fridge included!



Security deposit = $1,050



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utility costs of gas, electricity, water and sewer.



Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



