Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2246 Prairie Fire Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2246 Prairie Fire Ln

2246 Prairie Fire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Prairie Fire Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6efc5830a4 ---- This amazing two story home has almost 2300 square feet of living space and offers fresh paint throughout the home! The main level has an open floor plan that offers a living room (with decorative fireplace), family room, huge kitchen and half bathroom. The kitchen is amazing and offers plank hard wood flooring, pantry, dining area and stocked with appliances. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms as well as a loft area. The master suite is 20x15 and has a separate bathroom suite that has a double vanity, shower and soaking tub. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door. Central Air. Blinds provided throughout the home. The home also backs up to a lovely pond. Stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave included! Security deposit = $1,175 Alarm: There is an alarm at the home but if a tenant does choose to utilize the alarm all services and mainatenance will be at their expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Living Room & Family Room Loft Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln have any available units?
2246 Prairie Fire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln have?
Some of 2246 Prairie Fire Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Prairie Fire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Prairie Fire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Prairie Fire Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 Prairie Fire Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Prairie Fire Ln offers parking.
Does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Prairie Fire Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln have a pool?
No, 2246 Prairie Fire Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln have accessible units?
No, 2246 Prairie Fire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Prairie Fire Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2246 Prairie Fire Ln has units with dishwashers.

