2246 Prairie Fire Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6efc5830a4 ---- This amazing two story home has almost 2300 square feet of living space and offers fresh paint throughout the home! The main level has an open floor plan that offers a living room (with decorative fireplace), family room, huge kitchen and half bathroom. The kitchen is amazing and offers plank hard wood flooring, pantry, dining area and stocked with appliances. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms as well as a loft area. The master suite is 20x15 and has a separate bathroom suite that has a double vanity, shower and soaking tub. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door. Central Air. Blinds provided throughout the home. The home also backs up to a lovely pond. Stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave included! Security deposit = $1,175 Alarm: There is an alarm at the home but if a tenant does choose to utilize the alarm all services and mainatenance will be at their expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Living Room & Family Room Loft Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups