2237 West Coil Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Brand New Total Renovation in this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Home. Upgrades feature Brand New Carpeting in All the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room, New Lighting Fixtures, and Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout the Home, Brand New Kitchen Countertops, Cabinetry, Faucet and Fixtures with All New Appliances Included! Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen, and Bathrooms which have New toilets, fixtures and faucets. Huge Window in the Living Room allowing Lots of Light to Stream in. A Great Feature of this home is its 3 Entrances, One from your Covered Front Porch, another from a Covered Side Porch and the third from the Sliding Glass Doors which open to a Concrete Patio and Large Partially Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Huge Detached 2 Car Garage with Separate Entrance Door. Home also has a Brand New Roof, New HVAC System and New Water Heater. Beautiful Mature Trees and a Lovely Neighborhood with Eagle Creek Park less than 15 away, and less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer.



Washington Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.