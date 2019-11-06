All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2237 West Coil Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2237 West Coil Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2237 West Coil Street

2237 West Coil Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Crooked Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2237 West Coil Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Brand New Total Renovation in this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Home. Upgrades feature Brand New Carpeting in All the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room, New Lighting Fixtures, and Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout the Home, Brand New Kitchen Countertops, Cabinetry, Faucet and Fixtures with All New Appliances Included! Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen, and Bathrooms which have New toilets, fixtures and faucets. Huge Window in the Living Room allowing Lots of Light to Stream in. A Great Feature of this home is its 3 Entrances, One from your Covered Front Porch, another from a Covered Side Porch and the third from the Sliding Glass Doors which open to a Concrete Patio and Large Partially Fenced Back Yard where you can Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Huge Detached 2 Car Garage with Separate Entrance Door. Home also has a Brand New Roof, New HVAC System and New Water Heater. Beautiful Mature Trees and a Lovely Neighborhood with Eagle Creek Park less than 15 away, and less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer.

Washington Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 West Coil Street have any available units?
2237 West Coil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 West Coil Street have?
Some of 2237 West Coil Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 West Coil Street currently offering any rent specials?
2237 West Coil Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 West Coil Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 West Coil Street is pet friendly.
Does 2237 West Coil Street offer parking?
Yes, 2237 West Coil Street offers parking.
Does 2237 West Coil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 West Coil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 West Coil Street have a pool?
No, 2237 West Coil Street does not have a pool.
Does 2237 West Coil Street have accessible units?
No, 2237 West Coil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 West Coil Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 West Coil Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College