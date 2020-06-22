All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2214 West 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2214 West 65th Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:58 PM

2214 West 65th Street

2214 West 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Crooked Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2214 West 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! Beautiful, Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Ranch In Washington Twp Schools! All Brick/Vinyl With Brand New Flooring, New Vinyl Windows, Fresh Interior And Exterior Paint, New Bathroom Vanity, Modern Shower and Toilet, Light Fixtures, And More! Totally Updated Kitchen With New Appliances, Granite Counter tops, And Cabinets. Beautiful Wide Plank Floors Throughout. Living room/Dining room combo. Large, Private Yard. 1 Car Detached Garage With Tons Of Space For Storage. Come See It! NO PETS PLEASE!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 West 65th Street have any available units?
2214 West 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2214 West 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2214 West 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 West 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2214 West 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2214 West 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2214 West 65th Street does offer parking.
Does 2214 West 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 West 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 West 65th Street have a pool?
No, 2214 West 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2214 West 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 2214 West 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 West 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 West 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 West 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 West 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College