2214 West 65th Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON!! Beautiful, Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom Ranch In Washington Twp Schools! All Brick/Vinyl With Brand New Flooring, New Vinyl Windows, Fresh Interior And Exterior Paint, New Bathroom Vanity, Modern Shower and Toilet, Light Fixtures, And More! Totally Updated Kitchen With New Appliances, Granite Counter tops, And Cabinets. Beautiful Wide Plank Floors Throughout. Living room/Dining room combo. Large, Private Yard. 1 Car Detached Garage With Tons Of Space For Storage. Come See It! NO PETS PLEASE!

Contact us to schedule a showing.