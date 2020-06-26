2046 CORNELL Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy the comfort of neighborhood and community while being less than 3-miles and walking distance to the hustle and bustle of downtown. This double has been rehabbed and converted in to a beautiful single family home with all electric, new furnace, prepped for a 410 ac, new water heater, upgraded 200 amp outside electric, all new interior electric, upgraded kitchen with new SS appliances and open concept to the living room. New lighting throughout and engineered hardwood floors. Plumbing has been redone, bathroom upgraded with ceramic tile floor and shower. New 24x24 concrete parking pad, front deck/porch and concrete sidewalks, security doors and more!