Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

2046 CORNELL Avenue

2046 Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Cornell Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the comfort of neighborhood and community while being less than 3-miles and walking distance to the hustle and bustle of downtown. This double has been rehabbed and converted in to a beautiful single family home with all electric, new furnace, prepped for a 410 ac, new water heater, upgraded 200 amp outside electric, all new interior electric, upgraded kitchen with new SS appliances and open concept to the living room. New lighting throughout and engineered hardwood floors. Plumbing has been redone, bathroom upgraded with ceramic tile floor and shower. New 24x24 concrete parking pad, front deck/porch and concrete sidewalks, security doors and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 CORNELL Avenue have any available units?
2046 CORNELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 CORNELL Avenue have?
Some of 2046 CORNELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 CORNELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2046 CORNELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 CORNELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2046 CORNELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2046 CORNELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2046 CORNELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2046 CORNELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 CORNELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 CORNELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2046 CORNELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2046 CORNELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2046 CORNELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 CORNELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 CORNELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
