/
/
tipton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Tipton, IN📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Hartwick Apartments
20 Hartwick Drive, Tipton, IN
Studio
$473
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hartwick Apartments is an attractive and affordable community in Tipton, IN. With amenities that you deserve, at a price that you love, we are sure that you will enjoy living at Hartwick Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Tipton
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4133 S 00 Ew
4133 S 00 Ew, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
837 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* *MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located on the south side just off 931 giving you convenient access to the city while still being able to a rural like setting in the spacious
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tipton rentals listed on Apartment List is $470.
Some of the colleges located in the Tipton area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Ball State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tipton from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.