Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1819 Minturn Lane

1819 Minturn Lane · (317) 873-5391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 Minturn Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated all brick ranch in great Washington Township location. Great room with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through to all 3 generous sized bedrooms. Both bathrooms recently renovated with new tile, vanities, flooring and fixtures! Master bedroom has ensuite with huge walk in custom tiled shower. Kitchen boasts new SS appliances, new countertops, flooring and darling backsplash. Sliding doors allow for natural light and opens to huge deck and large fully fenced backyard. Whole house freshly painted with modern tranquil colors. 12 month minimum lease, no pets, $50 application fee per adult. Serious interest only please. You'll love this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Minturn Lane have any available units?
1819 Minturn Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Minturn Lane have?
Some of 1819 Minturn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Minturn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Minturn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Minturn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Minturn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1819 Minturn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Minturn Lane does offer parking.
Does 1819 Minturn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Minturn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Minturn Lane have a pool?
No, 1819 Minturn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Minturn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1819 Minturn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Minturn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Minturn Lane has units with dishwashers.
