1819 Minturn Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated all brick ranch in great Washington Township location. Great room with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through to all 3 generous sized bedrooms. Both bathrooms recently renovated with new tile, vanities, flooring and fixtures! Master bedroom has ensuite with huge walk in custom tiled shower. Kitchen boasts new SS appliances, new countertops, flooring and darling backsplash. Sliding doors allow for natural light and opens to huge deck and large fully fenced backyard. Whole house freshly painted with modern tranquil colors. 12 month minimum lease, no pets, $50 application fee per adult. Serious interest only please. You'll love this beautiful home!