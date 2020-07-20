All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

1805 Rochester

1805 N Rochester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1805 N Rochester Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
Check out this cute 3 BR on Rochester. Recently updated, it has new carpet and vinyl, new cabinets and new paint. The kitchen is roomy and we will provide a stove and refrigerator. The bedrooms are a nice size and a full bath completes this home. A fenced in back yard is perfect for pets. Located just north of 16th St and West of Tibbs, the Speedway is around the corner.

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a pet deposit and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet.

**We accept applications online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com or at a showing. All applications now have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for
processing the background check and credit check). We accept cash (exact
change) or Money Orders only, please, At showings. You may also apply online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com, directly to the property of your
choice!

**If you wish to put a hold down on the property you will also want to
bring $300.00 in Cash or Money Order only. (A hold does not hold a property
until your application has been officially approved. Any returns on holds
will be in check form.)
If you choose to fill out an application at a showing and put down a hold,
please make sure you have two separate money orders, One for your
application fee, and one for your hold.

**We do accept S8 applicants! If you have a S8 packet that you would like
to apply to a home, please bring it with you to a showing, filled out with
applicant information!

Property Management Services
(248) 243-6648
www.MetroDetroitRentals.Com

(RLNE4705032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Rochester have any available units?
1805 Rochester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Rochester have?
Some of 1805 Rochester's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Rochester currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Rochester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Rochester pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Rochester is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Rochester offer parking?
No, 1805 Rochester does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Rochester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Rochester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Rochester have a pool?
No, 1805 Rochester does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Rochester have accessible units?
No, 1805 Rochester does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Rochester have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Rochester does not have units with dishwashers.
