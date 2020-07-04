Rent Calculator
1746 N Rochester Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 AM
1746 N Rochester Ave
1746 North Rochester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1746 North Rochester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This lovely home it's calling your name. Located in desirable westside neighborhood on a quiet street. Charming porch and new throughout. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have any available units?
1746 N Rochester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1746 N Rochester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1746 N Rochester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 N Rochester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave offer parking?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have a pool?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have accessible units?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
