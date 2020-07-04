All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 AM

1746 N Rochester Ave

1746 North Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1746 North Rochester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This lovely home it's calling your name. Located in desirable westside neighborhood on a quiet street. Charming porch and new throughout. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have any available units?
1746 N Rochester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1746 N Rochester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1746 N Rochester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 N Rochester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave offer parking?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have a pool?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have accessible units?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 N Rochester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 N Rochester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

