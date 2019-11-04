1739 Shawnee Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36430e706d ----

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath all brick ranch house is on a quiet street with lots of trees. The amazing kitchen has an island and comes with appliances. The master bedroom has a large master bathroom. The attached garage has added storage with built in cabinets and a storage closet with shelves. This is a great house with lots of space. Not Section 8. Scheduling a showing today.



Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection