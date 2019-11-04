1739 Shawnee Rd

1739 Shawnee Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Crooked Creek
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath all brick ranch house is on a quiet street with lots of trees. The amazing kitchen has an island and comes with appliances. The master bedroom has a large master bathroom. The attached garage has added storage with built in cabinets and a storage closet with shelves. This is a great house with lots of space. Not Section 8.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
