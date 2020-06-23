All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

1736 North Somerset Avenue

1736 North Somerset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1736 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,302 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 North Somerset Avenue have any available units?
1736 North Somerset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 North Somerset Avenue have?
Some of 1736 North Somerset Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 North Somerset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1736 North Somerset Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 North Somerset Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 North Somerset Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1736 North Somerset Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1736 North Somerset Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1736 North Somerset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 North Somerset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 North Somerset Avenue have a pool?
No, 1736 North Somerset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1736 North Somerset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1736 North Somerset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 North Somerset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 North Somerset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
