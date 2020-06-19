All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:16 PM

1640 Composer Way

1640 Composer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Composer Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring! Also, has neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half month free off September's rent if move in on or before August 30th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Composer Way have any available units?
1640 Composer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Composer Way have?
Some of 1640 Composer Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Composer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Composer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Composer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Composer Way is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Composer Way offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Composer Way does offer parking.
Does 1640 Composer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Composer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Composer Way have a pool?
No, 1640 Composer Way does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Composer Way have accessible units?
No, 1640 Composer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Composer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Composer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
