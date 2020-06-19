1640 Composer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring! Also, has neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half month free off September's rent if move in on or before August 30th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.