All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1630 E Palmer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1630 E Palmer Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 12:07 PM

1630 E Palmer Street

1630 E Palmer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1630 E Palmer St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Living RoomOther Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook ups, fenced in yard, front porch, unfinished basementAPPLIANCES: MicrowaveCENTRAL AIR: YESLEASE TERMS: thru March 31, 2021 PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water HeaterTenant Pays: All Utilities SECTION 8 - NOCONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 E Palmer Street have any available units?
1630 E Palmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 E Palmer Street have?
Some of 1630 E Palmer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 E Palmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 E Palmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 E Palmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 E Palmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 1630 E Palmer Street offer parking?
No, 1630 E Palmer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1630 E Palmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 E Palmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 E Palmer Street have a pool?
No, 1630 E Palmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 E Palmer Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 E Palmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 E Palmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 E Palmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College