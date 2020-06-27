1630 E Palmer Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning microwave

CENTER TOWNSHIP: Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Living RoomOther Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook ups, fenced in yard, front porch, unfinished basementAPPLIANCES: MicrowaveCENTRAL AIR: YESLEASE TERMS: thru March 31, 2021 PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water HeaterTenant Pays: All Utilities SECTION 8 - NOCONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.