Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1535 Pleasant St

1535 Pleasant St · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Pleasant St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Fountain Square Duplex! Available 04/01/19 This is a must see 1,120 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Fountain Square!

Hardwood floors throughout living room, bedrooms and dining room. Updated bathroom with new flooring and shower. Unit includes 2-car garage and large fenced yard. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air.

Walking distance to all things Fountain Square and Fletcher Place. Available April 1. DON'T MISS THIS!

Text 847-521-0975 to pre-qualify or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com!

(RLNE4724470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Pleasant St have any available units?
1535 Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Pleasant St have?
Some of 1535 Pleasant St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1535 Pleasant St offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Pleasant St offers parking.
Does 1535 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Pleasant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 1535 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 1535 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Pleasant St has units with dishwashers.
