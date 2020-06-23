1535 Pleasant St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Fountain Square Duplex! Available 04/01/19 This is a must see 1,120 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Fountain Square!



Hardwood floors throughout living room, bedrooms and dining room. Updated bathroom with new flooring and shower. Unit includes 2-car garage and large fenced yard. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air.



Walking distance to all things Fountain Square and Fletcher Place. Available April 1. DON'T MISS THIS!



Text 847-521-0975 to pre-qualify or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com!



(RLNE4724470)