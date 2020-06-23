All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:05 PM

1473 North Delaware Street

1473 N Delaware St · No Longer Available
Location

1473 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Old Northside townhome has been recently updated. Hardwood flooring in the main living areas. Washer and dryer are included. Private drive provides access to 1 car garage. Easy access to work, entertainment and shopping make this the perfect residence.

Unfurnished

No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 North Delaware Street have any available units?
1473 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1473 North Delaware Street have?
Some of 1473 North Delaware Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
1473 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 1473 North Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1473 North Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 1473 North Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 1473 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1473 North Delaware Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 1473 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 1473 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 1473 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 North Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
