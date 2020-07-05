1438 Laurel Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite new construction

Rare find in desirable Fountain Square. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath is brand new construction with all modern finishes. Open concept floor plan with 9ft ceilings is flooded w/ natural light, includes main level guest suite, and beautiful LVT hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Stunning kitchen with large island includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All bedrooms complete with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths. Upper level features, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, loft & laundry room. This large lot has a privacy fenced backyard, upper level deck, back patio great for entertaining and 2 car detached garage.