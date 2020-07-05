All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:54 PM

1438 Laurel Street

1438 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Laurel Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Rare find in desirable Fountain Square. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath is brand new construction with all modern finishes. Open concept floor plan with 9ft ceilings is flooded w/ natural light, includes main level guest suite, and beautiful LVT hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Stunning kitchen with large island includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All bedrooms complete with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths. Upper level features, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, loft & laundry room. This large lot has a privacy fenced backyard, upper level deck, back patio great for entertaining and 2 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Laurel Street have any available units?
1438 Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Laurel Street have?
Some of 1438 Laurel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Laurel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Laurel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1438 Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 1438 Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 1438 Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 1438 Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Laurel Street has units with dishwashers.

