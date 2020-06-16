139 South Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this fantastic, spacious, move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-story property ready to lease. Many cosmetic improvements have been done! It is very roomy and clean with lots of possibilities to make it your home. Comes with new appliances, washer/dryer, a great front porch and lots of parking in the back. This unit has the space that you are looking for, including a basement for extra storage! No Pets. Conveniently just minutes from downtown and I-70. Come see all the possibilities that this rental offers! Please note that a combined monthly income of 3 times the rent amount, a credit score above 600 and a clean background check are all strongly preferred.