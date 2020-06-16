All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

139 South Belmont Avenue

139 South Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

139 South Belmont Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this fantastic, spacious, move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-story property ready to lease. Many cosmetic improvements have been done! It is very roomy and clean with lots of possibilities to make it your home. Comes with new appliances, washer/dryer, a great front porch and lots of parking in the back. This unit has the space that you are looking for, including a basement for extra storage! No Pets. Conveniently just minutes from downtown and I-70. Come see all the possibilities that this rental offers! Please note that a combined monthly income of 3 times the rent amount, a credit score above 600 and a clean background check are all strongly preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 South Belmont Avenue have any available units?
139 South Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 South Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 139 South Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 South Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
139 South Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 South Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 139 South Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 139 South Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 139 South Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 139 South Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 South Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 South Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 139 South Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 139 South Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 139 South Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 139 South Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 South Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
