Last updated August 19 2019

1333 Phillips Dr.

1333 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Phillips Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home. There is a $50 Application fee, We look for any evictions in the past 3 years and any felonies . There is a pet deposit of $300 Non refundable NO Pit Bulls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Phillips Dr. have any available units?
1333 Phillips Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1333 Phillips Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Phillips Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Phillips Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Phillips Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Phillips Dr. offer parking?
No, 1333 Phillips Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Phillips Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Phillips Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Phillips Dr. have a pool?
No, 1333 Phillips Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Phillips Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1333 Phillips Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Phillips Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Phillips Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Phillips Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1333 Phillips Dr. has units with air conditioning.

