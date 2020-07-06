All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:51 PM

1317 Lake Meadow Drive

1317 Lake Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Lake Meadow Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Perry Township off Epler and Bluff Road close to schools, shops, highway access and much more! Home features all new carpet and laminate flooring and fresh paint! Nice kitchen with all appliances and center island. Formal dining room. Large fenced yard with a patio and storage shed. Large master bedroom and suite. Fireplace is Decorative Only. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive have any available units?
1317 Lake Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1317 Lake Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Lake Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Lake Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Lake Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Lake Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1317 Lake Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Lake Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Lake Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Lake Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Lake Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Lake Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

