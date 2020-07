Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Art-deco style apartment with loft located in Historic Herron-Morton neighborhood, in booming downtown Indy. New kitchen w/fridge, stove, dishwasher, insinkerator and above-the-range microwave. Bathroom with stand up shower all tile. This apartment is full of character- hardwood floors, woodwork, tons of windows, etc. This is only a 5 unit apartment building, so, you do not get that apartment complex feeling.This is a must see!! Call 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.



