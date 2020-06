Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a home with a garage? Then this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home is the perfect spot for you and your family. With updates, modern kitchen and bath you will feel right at home here. With almost 1000 feet for you to spread out in this home is super clean and waiting for you. Don't miss out o this great rental. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.