Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 Newman St

1220 Newman St · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Newman St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Windsor Park! 2 Minute walk to the Circle Center Industrial Complex. Very close bike ride to Mass Ave.
This house could be used as a 4 bedroom as well, bonus living space upstairs.
Central air unit, stove and fridge are provided. W/D hookups.
Privacy fenced in back yard.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Newman St have any available units?
1220 Newman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Newman St have?
Some of 1220 Newman St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Newman St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Newman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Newman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Newman St is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Newman St offer parking?
No, 1220 Newman St does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Newman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Newman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Newman St have a pool?
No, 1220 Newman St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Newman St have accessible units?
No, 1220 Newman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Newman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Newman St does not have units with dishwashers.
