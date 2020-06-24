1220 Newman St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Windsor Park! 2 Minute walk to the Circle Center Industrial Complex. Very close bike ride to Mass Ave.

This house could be used as a 4 bedroom as well, bonus living space upstairs.

Central air unit, stove and fridge are provided. W/D hookups.

Privacy fenced in back yard.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



