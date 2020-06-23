1220 East Thompson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Triplex - 2 units with one bedroom and one bath upstairs and one unit with 2 bedroom and one bath on main level. 2 car detached garage with storage and driveway on each side of home. Main level has 2 bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, living room, dining room and sun room. Main level hardwood flooring and vinyl in Kitchen and bath. Unit upstairs has living room and kitchenette.

Basement has laundry room with washer and dryer (main level rental only). Main Level lease $900.00 a month. Upstairs apartment $600.00 a month plus utilities. Upstairs both apartments new carpet. No Pets.