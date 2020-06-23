All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 East Thompson Road

1220 East Thompson Road · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Edgewood
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1220 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Triplex - 2 units with one bedroom and one bath upstairs and one unit with 2 bedroom and one bath on main level. 2 car detached garage with storage and driveway on each side of home. Main level has 2 bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, living room, dining room and sun room. Main level hardwood flooring and vinyl in Kitchen and bath. Unit upstairs has living room and kitchenette.
Basement has laundry room with washer and dryer (main level rental only). Main Level lease $900.00 a month. Upstairs apartment $600.00 a month plus utilities. Upstairs both apartments new carpet. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 East Thompson Road have any available units?
1220 East Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 East Thompson Road have?
Some of 1220 East Thompson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 East Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1220 East Thompson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 East Thompson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 East Thompson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1220 East Thompson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1220 East Thompson Road does offer parking.
Does 1220 East Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 East Thompson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 East Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 1220 East Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 1220 East Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 1220 East Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 East Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 East Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
