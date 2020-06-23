All apartments in Indianapolis
11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive

11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive have any available units?
11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive have?
Some of 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive does offer parking.
Does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive have a pool?
No, 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive have accessible units?
No, 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11521 Stoeppelwerth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
