Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Welcome to one of the nicest homes in the area. This Large 3 bedroom and 1 bath home is Like New. With New Carpet, Wood Like Floors, New Paint, and updated vanities in the bathroom and upgrades in the kitchen you will love living here. There is easy access to all schools and stores and so many reasons to live here. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.