11114 Outrigger Court, Indianapolis, IN 46236 Geist
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Executive Short term lease available in desirable Feather Cove located on Geist Reservoir. 5 BDR with walk-out basement and 3 car garage. Perfect for interim housing while waiting for your home to be built or other short term housing needs. Also available as Lease with Option to Buy. Immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11114 Outrigger Court have any available units?
11114 Outrigger Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.