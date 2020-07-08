All apartments in Indianapolis
11114 Outrigger Court

Location

11114 Outrigger Court, Indianapolis, IN 46236
Geist

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Short term lease available in desirable Feather Cove located on Geist Reservoir. 5 BDR with walk-out basement and 3 car garage. Perfect for interim housing while waiting for your home to be built or other short term housing needs. Also available as Lease with Option to Buy. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Outrigger Court have any available units?
11114 Outrigger Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11114 Outrigger Court have?
Some of 11114 Outrigger Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Outrigger Court currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Outrigger Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Outrigger Court pet-friendly?
No, 11114 Outrigger Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11114 Outrigger Court offer parking?
Yes, 11114 Outrigger Court offers parking.
Does 11114 Outrigger Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11114 Outrigger Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Outrigger Court have a pool?
No, 11114 Outrigger Court does not have a pool.
Does 11114 Outrigger Court have accessible units?
No, 11114 Outrigger Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Outrigger Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11114 Outrigger Court has units with dishwashers.

