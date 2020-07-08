11114 Outrigger Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Short term lease available in desirable Feather Cove located on Geist Reservoir. 5 BDR with walk-out basement and 3 car garage. Perfect for interim housing while waiting for your home to be built or other short term housing needs. Also available as Lease with Option to Buy. Immediate occupancy.